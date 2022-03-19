Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Drops By 15.0%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 21.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

