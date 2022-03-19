Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expands By 18.0%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.48 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.