Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Rises By 16.7%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of HRCXF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Hurricane Energy (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hurricane Energy (HRCXF)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.