Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Rises By 16.7%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of HRCXF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

About Hurricane Energy (Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.