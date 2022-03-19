Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Declines By 16.8%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 331,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $16.47.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.