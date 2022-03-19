Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Declines By 16.8%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 331,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
NASDAQ:IPA opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $16.47.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Get Rating)
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.
