Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Drops By 15.9%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ITRM opened at $0.42 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

