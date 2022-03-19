Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Expands By 18.3%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.2 days.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $26.51 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

