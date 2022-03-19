Short Interest in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rises By 17.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,150,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 101,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,411 shares in the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after acquiring an additional 345,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

