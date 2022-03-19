Short Interest in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Declines By 15.6%

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

