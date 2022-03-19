Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Drops By 16.2%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.26 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

