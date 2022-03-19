Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Rises By 18.8%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get TIM alerts:

Shares of TIMB opened at $13.29 on Friday. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.