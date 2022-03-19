Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Increases By 17.9%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 8,160,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after purchasing an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of URBN opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

