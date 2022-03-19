Shuo Zhang Sells 11,017 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

