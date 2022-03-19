Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.68. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 230,451 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

