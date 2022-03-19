Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average is $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

