Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,134 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

