Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.