Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Director Acquires $18,224.50 in Stock

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $18,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $4.23 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 341,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 351,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 944,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 625,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

