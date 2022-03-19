SimiGon (LON:SIM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). SimiGon shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,902,301 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £1.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.12.
About SimiGon (LON:SIM)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SimiGon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimiGon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.