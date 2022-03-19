SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

