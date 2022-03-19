SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT Raised to $73.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.50.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

