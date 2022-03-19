Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Sleep Number makes up 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Sleep Number worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 444,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

