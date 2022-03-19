Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. 444,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.