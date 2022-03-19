SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $202,785.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $867,825.09 and approximately $202,785.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

