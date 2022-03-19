So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 202,850 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

