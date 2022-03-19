SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $334.16

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $334.16, but opened at $320.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $309.81, with a volume of 26,766 shares changing hands.
SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.60.
In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
