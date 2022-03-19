Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of DTC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

