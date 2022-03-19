SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. On average, research analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $11,314,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

