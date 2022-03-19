Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,308,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,319,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

