Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,388,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.