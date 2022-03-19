Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,047,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day moving average is $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

