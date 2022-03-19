Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. 1,818,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

