Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.64 and its 200-day moving average is $293.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,587 shares of company stock worth $12,040,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

