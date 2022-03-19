Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.91. 34,548,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,788,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

