Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM traded up $21.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,397. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.93 and a 200-day moving average of $548.79.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

