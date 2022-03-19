Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 803 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. 3,165,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,946. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average of $142.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

