SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stock Position Lifted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 997.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 4,305,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,053. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

