SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 787,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $114.81. 148,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,808. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

