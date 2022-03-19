SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB remained flat at $$30.21 during trading hours on Friday. 987,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,603. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

