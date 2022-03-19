SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG opened at $85.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.