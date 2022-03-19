Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.