Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Get Spire Global alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.98 on Friday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.