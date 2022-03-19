Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $389,865,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,828,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,308.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 553,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

JEF stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

