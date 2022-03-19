Spire Wealth Management Buys 138 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI opened at $520.34 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.73 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.05.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

