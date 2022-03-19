Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6,295.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 38,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.41 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

