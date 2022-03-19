Spire Wealth Management Has $301,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

