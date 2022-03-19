Spire Wealth Management Takes $259,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

