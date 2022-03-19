StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLSF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.66. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

