Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.64.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.