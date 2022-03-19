State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Tivity Health worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $31.07.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

