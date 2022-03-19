State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $763,000 Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $166.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

